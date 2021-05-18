Kane asks Tottenham to leave at the end of the season!

05/17/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

Harry Kane’s name looks set to fill quite a few covers in England in this upcoming transfer market. According to ‘Sky Sports’, the English striker would have told Tottenham again that he wants to leave at the end of the season. Kane, one of the best ‘9’ on the world scene, wants to win titles and considers that he needs new challenges.

Always according to the information, the idea of ​​the English attacker is to continue in the Premier League, where he has become one of the proper names in the competition in recent years. Here appear Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, who would have contacted the player’s environment to probe a possible incorporation.

The three teams would be in a position to face a signing that is predicted to be a billionaire. Tottenham have no intention of letting their franchise player go, but it is already known that if a footballer wants to leave, and more so in England, the operation ends up being carried out.

Kane believes that his stage as a ‘spur’ player has already ended and it is not the first time that the environment has made that idea arrive. The Englishman knows that at Tottenham it is difficult to fight for all the titles and, at 27 years old, the time has come for you to start a new adventure. The player wants to have his future already closed before the Euro Cup this coming summer.