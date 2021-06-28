Kane and Neuer will wear a rainbow bracelet in support of the LGTBI community

06/28/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

England captain Harry Kane will wear a rainbow flag armband, as will Manuel Neuer in Germany, to support the LGTBI cause.

This was announced by the English team on social networks, after Neuer’s decision to wear this bracelet cost him an investigation to the German team by UEFA a few days ago.

The organization ended up dismissing a possible sanction and both Neuer and Kane will wear the armband this Tuesday in England-Germany.

The decision is also marked by UEFA’s refusal to display the rainbow flag in the first phase match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich.