Kane and Lewandowski, goal or goal for City

07/15/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

Manchester City are looking for a striker for next season after the departure of ‘Kun’ Agüero and the names of Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are on the table. Two predators from the area that together have added 64 league goals this last season (23 Kane and 41 Robert), with both players being the top scorers in their competition: Harry in the Premier and Lewandowski in the Bundesliga.

One more summer it seems that money is not a problem at Manchester City, who would be willing to pay up to 120 million euros for the English striker. Kane, who has remained on the verge of being champion with the English team, is 28 years old and believes that to continue in the Tottenham it is complicated for him at the level of adding titles, something that in Pep Guardiola’s team is more likely to happen.

For its part, the ‘skyblue’ ensemble follows Robert Lewandowski closely. Kane’s high starting price makes the deal complicated and the Polish forward may change of scene this summer after having conquered it all with the Bayern Munich throughout his career. Aged 32, the cost would range between 70-80 million euros, a figure that does reach Manchester City when buying footballers.

Looking purely at sports, both Kane and Lewandowski have the goal between their eyebrows. The two footballers proved it in this last Eurocup and they will demonstrate it in their respective clubs the following season. That is why in Manchester they will continue to fight in this transfer market so that one of them will wear blue in the coming months.