Kane and Hojbjerg keep the Champions League flame alive

05/16/2021 at 5:33 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

Tottenham’s hard-won victory against Wolves who were not up to their rival. Very showy match in London between two teams with good offensive proposals that pu have had many more goals of which the marker reflected after the final whistle of Martin Atkinson.

Tottenham

Wolverhampton

Tottenham

Lloris; Reguilón, Eric Dier, Alderweireld, Tanganga; Hojbjerg, Lo Celso (Winks, 69 ‘); They are Dele Alli (Ndombélé, 82 ‘), Gareth Bale (Sissoko, 89’) and Harry Kane.

Wolverhampton

Rui Patrício; Semedo, Saïss, Coady, Ki-Jana; Dendoncker, Moutinho; Gibbs-White (Rubén Neves, 73 ‘), Vitinha (Willian José, 63’), Adama Traoré and Fábio Silva (Corbeanu, 82 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 45 Harry Kane. 2-0 M. Hojbjerg.

Referee

Martin Atkinson. TA: Tanganga (86 ‘).

Incidents

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The London team started thick, which did not grant clear chances, but neither did they become lord and master of the meeting. Had it Hojbjerg with a header in the first minutes, and also Fábio Silva, which he replied at the time, although the Portuguese would not have his best afternoon. As the minutes passed, Ryan Mason’s men took control of the game, thus taking possession.

The Wolves did not create excessive danger on the goal of Hugo Lloris, although once they arrived, Tottenham suffered to defend, especially down the middle lane, where the internships of Fábio Silva and Adama Traoré, with the ball stuck to the foot, did a lot of damage. This is how one of the clearest for visitors: Adama leads, sets the centrals and yields to the right for Fábio, who with all the time in the world, crosses the ball too much.

In the final stretch of the first half, Tottenham squeezed a lot. First in an auction of They are that Rui Patricio and Coady are about to get into their own goal, second in a curious play with several shots on Rui Patricio that the visiting defense cleared under sticks up to two times and, finally, in a millimeter long pass from Hojbjerg that, this time, Harry Kane took advantage to haggle Rui Patricio and do the first in the afternoon.

The second half started with a scare from Nuno Espírito Santo’s men. A headbutt from Saïss all alone in the heart of the little girl was about to equalize the contest. But the ball hit him falling and the shot came out without force. The Spurs answered with a very good combination in attack that ended up at the feet of Reguilón. The left-back tried to beat Rui Patricio but the Portuguese managed to clear the ball to a corner.

And before getting 2-0, Ryan Mason’s men would have the clearest, with two shots to the post in a row. First from Kane and after Dele Alli, who picked up the rejection and hit the other side, although with the same result. The second target, now yes, would come in a play of great merit from Reguilón, who saved the ball from going out on the touchline up to two occasions. Once in the area, the ball ended up at Kane’s feet, who hit the strain off the short stick well, but Rui Patricio avoided the double from the ‘killer’. Yes indeed, Hojbjerg, very attentive, picked up the rejection to leave the party practically seen for sentence.

The group of Nuno was not small, who had two very clear occasions to cut distances after a few minutes. First Hugo Silva with a very simple frank auction and then Adama, that with an individual play the brand of the house did not find a goal for very little. I also try luck Moutinho, although, without a goal, it ended up making the game long for the Molineux Stadium team. Tottenham, who also had options to extend the result, slept the last minutes to arrive, without suffering, to the three points.