Kandi Burruss Sounds Off on Everyone’s Bolo Obsession on RHOA

Still, Kandi understands why everyone is obsessed with the juicy topic. “Obviously, you know, if something wild like that happens in the house while we’re on a cast trip, of course, there’s gonna be talk,” the Bravo personality said. “Everybody wants to talk. We all talk about each other all the time, that’s what we do. But I think, you know, something like that is super exciting. It’s super on the edge. A lot of people would never do it. So, it’s kind of like, ‘Wow, you know, did she do it? Did she not do it?’ You know, people want to know. “

In addition to discussing RHOA drama, Kandi opened up about her new Lifetime movie, Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. Per the reality TV star turned actress, she had an “awesome” experience — even though she was filming RHOA and Envy at the same time.