Kanako Murata confirms elbow injury after loss at UFC Vegas 29

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (RL) Kanako Murata of Japan battles Virna Jandiroba of Brazil in a strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Strawweight Kanako Murata gave an update to her fans following an injury sustained at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday night. In its Instagram, the Japanese revealed that she suffered a dislocation in her left elbow after an arm lock applied by Virna Jandiroba.

“Thanks for the generosity, UFC. I will come back stronger. My arm, which was fine after the first, jammed after landing a left hand in the second round. Thank you for taking me to safe treatment immediately. Thank you for your messages of concern. I’m seeing everything and I’m fine “, thanked Murata.

Murata Y Jandiroba they had a balanced first round, in the final minute, the Japanese ended up receiving a blow that fractured her elbow. Even so, she continued the fight and had to leave the fight when the referee did not allow her to continue the fight.

The former champion of Invicta FC, Kanato Murata ended a streak of eight consecutive victories. The Japanese debuted on the undercard of UFC Vegas 14 last November, defeating by unanimous decision Randa Markos.

