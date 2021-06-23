Kamilla Rakhimova gets a place for the next round after winning the qualifying round

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 09:30 CEST

The Russian tennis player Kamilla rakhimova, number 135 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and thirty-two minutes by 6-2 and 6-4 to the chinese player Xiaodi You, number 195 of the WTA, in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

During the game, the Russian player managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, in the first serve she was 75% effective, committed 2 double faults and achieved 61% of the service points. As for the Chinese tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice and her effectiveness data is 53%, 4 double faults and 47% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. In this specific stage a total of 128 players face. It also takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.