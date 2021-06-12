Kamil Szeremeta will now be Jaime Munguía’s rival for his defense of the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title

El Paso, Texas – Former world championship challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KOs) will now be the new rival of Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KOs) for his 12-round defense of the WBO Intercontinental middleweight title. The fight will take place on Saturday, June 19 at the Don Haskins Center of the University of Texas in El Paso and will be broadcast live exclusively and globally on DAZN (except Mexico) beginning at 12:30 pm PT / 1:30 pm MDT / 3:30 pm ET.

“My respects to Jaime Munguía, because despite so many changes he has remained calm and focused on his commitment for this June 19,” he said. Oscar de la hoya, President and CEO of Golden Boy. “I am sure that he will make all the necessary changes and adjustments to go out with his hand up. Kamil Szeremeta is the perfect challenge to show the world why he deserves a title shot. “

“I have a lot of experience when it comes to opponent changes,” he said. Jaime Munguía. “Obviously it is different at this level because the preparation is stronger and with more intelligence. However, I take it very calmly and we are going to make the necessary adjustments to go out with our hands up this June 19 ”.

“We are ready to show the world that Jaime Munguía is ready to become world monarch in two divisions,” he said. Fernando Beltran , Chief Executive Officer of Zanfer Promotions. “But first he will have to prove himself against a strong opponent in Kamil Szeremeta, whose only loss was to one of the best middleweights in recent years. With a resounding victory on June 19, the pride of Tijuana will put all the contenders in the division on notice ”.

“I am delighted to be returning in such an important fight against Jaime Munguía,” he said. Kamil Szeremeta. “I understand the situation. Less than two weeks to go. However, I have been prepared for an opportunity like this and I will not miss it. This June 19, I will surprise Munguía ”.

“This June 19 an outstanding Polish contender will star in a great boxing event against Jaime Munguía,” he said. Leon Margules, President of Warrior’s Boxing. “However, contrary to expectations, it will be Kamil Szeremeta representing Poland that night. I look forward to seeing him defeat Munguía and earn another shot at a world championship. “

In the co-star duel, the rising Uzbek contender Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (7-0, 6 KOs) will face the toughest test of his career to date against the former world championship challenger “King” Gabriel Rosado (25-13-1, 14 KOs) from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a 12-round battle for the WBO Intercontinental and WBA Continental Americas super middleweight titles.

Ibeth “The Rock” Zamora (32-6, 12 KOs) of San Cristóbal Huichochitlán, Toluca, Mexico to defend their WBC flyweight world championship against the Olympic Bronze medalist Marlen esparza (9-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas in a 10-round fight.

The welterweight contender Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada to fight Brad “King” Solomon (29-3, 9 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana in a 10-round game that will open the DAZN broadcast.

Additional endorsement fights will be streamed live on Facebook Watch.

An exciting battle between two welterweights from the Golden Boy stable will headline the preliminary fight broadcast when Raul Curiel (9-0, 7 KOs) from Tampico, Mexico and Ferdinand Keroyban (14-1, 9 KOs) from North Hollywood, California collide in a 10-episode match.

The awesome welterweight southpaw Alexis “Lex” Rocha (16-1, 10 KOs) of Santa Ana, California will look to bounce back after his first loss in a 10-round fight to Jameson bacon (26-4, 17 KOs) from Cebu, Philippines.

Tristan Kalkreuth (8-0, 6 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas will return to the ring in a six-round cruiserweight bout against Demetrius Banks (10-10-1, 5 KOs) from Detroit, Michigan.

Manuel Flores placeholder image (9-0, 6 KOs) of Coachella, California will face Daniel lozano (15-10-1, 11 KOs) of Bowling Green, Florida in a six-round battle in the super bantamweight division.

Gregory “Goyo” Morales (12-0, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will risk his undefeated record in a four-round super bantamweight clash against an opponent to be announced shortly.

The match will take place on Saturday, June 19 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas and will be broadcast live exclusively and globally on DAZN, except in Mexico, beginning at 12:30 pm PT / 1:30 pm MDT / 3:30 pm ET.

For fans who had already purchased their tickets for Saturday April 24 and still want to attend Munguía vs. Szeremeta, your tickets and seat locations will be valid for the new date and no further action is required.