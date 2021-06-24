Kamil Majchrzak passes Wimbledon round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 08:30 CEST

Kamil Majchrzak, Polish, number 105 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6 (5) -7 (7), 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-4 in two hours and twenty-three minutes to Robin haase, Dutch tennis player, number 214 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to access the Wimbledon Championship.

Haase managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Pole did so 4 times. Likewise, the Polish tennis player achieved an 89% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and took 65% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 85% effective, 5 doubles fouls and 61% of points obtained at service.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) previously has a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.