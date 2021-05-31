Kamil Majchrzak goes to the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 01:00 CEST

Kamil Majchrzak, Polish, number 126 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in three hours and thirty-two minutes by 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-4 to the French tennis player Arthur Cazaux, number 452 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Cazaux managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while the Polish player, for his part, managed it 5 times. In addition, Majchrzak had a 57% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 62% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 57% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win 58% of the service points. serve points.

The Polish player will play in the final 30s of the competition against the Norwegian Casper ruud, number 16 and seeded number 15, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players.