Kamil Magomedov seeks to make noise in the BRAVE CF light ones by challenging Kubanychbek

SEEF DISTRICT._ Kamil Magomedov entered the BRAVE CF lightweight list and has made his name known with an interesting proposition; to fight Abdisalam ‘Omok’ Kubanychbek while the current champion Amin Ayoub work things out with the title contender Ahmed Amir.

Kubanychbek earned the right to fight for the world title when he beat Rolando Dy on BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination.

He was ready to face the winner of Ayoub and Amir, when Amir was forced to postpone his title shot due to injury, prompting plans for Abdisalam become confused.

Now “Omok” you must make the decision to wait for the title shot or stay active.

Magomedov is new to the BRAVE CF lightweight division, but signed with the fastest growing promotion in the world BRAVE CF with one goal in mind: to be the champion, and he’s looking for a fast track to a title shot.

“I came to BRAVE CF with one goal: to be a champion ”, he says Magomedov who challenged Kubanychbek using a post of himself on social media alongside the Kyrgyz star. «A fight with Kubanychbek is the best way to get a title shot while the champion Amin Ayoub and Ahmed Amir they solve it. We must decide who will be next, ”Magomedov said.

The challenge received a lot of response from fans, the media, and even other fighters. Some believe that it would be an easy challenge for the Kyrgyz warrior, others believe that this would derail the chances of Kubanychbek and others find it an unreasonable challenge as Magomedov has yet to debut with the promotion.