The band emerges from the interstices of the most authentic national panorama Kamikazes who released his album last year ‘Lost Children’, recorded by Iker Piedrafita of the Dikers in the Basement Studios.

Proposing a diagonal look at the unfailing rock scheme, they offer a multitude of interesting features: his prose with impeccable musicality and some punk metrics directed with considerable diligence. The themes do not have a limited narrative, but their sudden snatch works as a tide of feelings that removes emotions.

The lyrics catapult a concept of a visceral nature, which flies over rage, frustration or insubordination and roams at ease in an environment of liberation of interpretations.

These hits are amplified by the background of the soundtrack that reverberates them, from more hardcore rhythms, to a cunning swing of garage and classic punkrock as in ‘Se va a Caer’. ‘Somos Leyenda’ with more thematic cut lyrics, creates an attractive strident guitar-drums with extreme physicality that surrounds us almost recreating the engine of Bonnie and Clyde’s car until we reach the beautiful collision of the outcome.

‘Niños Perdidos’ has enough bone density to function as the backbone of the disc and understand the epicenter of all the proposed feelings. This self-portrait collects the brushstrokes of the most trustworthy and natural rebellion, hymn of lost children and black sheep in a country of never ever, of all of us who are like this kamikazes. Between the circus march of the Inter Internal Circus ’the force of the voice fills the entire song until we reach the unbridled climax in which we do not know very well at what point we have moved from the melancholic notes of the guitar to the rickety scratch of the chorus.

‘Nothing is Eternal’ urges to express the most irrepressible instincts of indocility and uses all the resources of music to spit out the nonconformity, the yearning for change and overthrow of the monarchical system and the desire to live to see it.

‘El Ojo del Huracán’ with Pablo de Desakato, with guitar rhythms like an electrical storm make our bones burn and paradoxically time passes by faster and faster and consumes one of the most catchy and poignant songs on the album .

‘Sons of Defeat’ with Peke Wambo from the Vallekana Sound System leaks some hip-hop leaks that erode the punkrock ceiling that covers this song of unison generational rage of which we are the excrescence of society, the cyclical history of the social strata whose fist is raised by the vocalist’s lucid narration.

Our expedition through the country of never again leads us to the ‘Shipwreck’ that marks the end of the journey. Grunge sooty and post-hardcore song of somber music whose bars are obsessively repeated, deforming the melody until the flame is consumed, the incendiary exasperation that has accompanied us throughout the album.

His most recent topic ‘Wolves’ It premiered a few weeks ago and its opening ceremony left us with this brilliant video clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWY9Q3-dGbY

Review by Rocio Alvarez from Red Crimson Shamrock