Kameni puts on gloves again to play in Djibouti with Alex Song

04/21/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

Few teams outside the elite can say they have two former LaLiga players in their ranks. And it is even less common in Africa. This will be the case of AS Arta Solar 7, Djibouti team, which has in its ranks the ex of FC Barcelona Alex Song, and has just signed Carlos Kameni now.

Song himself announced it on his Instagram profile, through a story. “Welcome to the family of AS Arta Solar 7, my father Carlos Kameni & rdquor;wrote Song, with a photograph with Kameni before a Cameroon national team match.

Thus, his compatriot, would go back to dress short at 37 years old after his stages in Espanyol, Malaga or Fenerbahçe, where retired in 2018.

With Song’s presence in Djibouti, the country’s football took a big leap. The ex-azulgrana had already convinced the also Cameroonian Dany nounkeu, former of, among others, Granada, Galatasaray, Besiktas or Tousoluse. With the arrival of Kameni it is more than a coup d’état.

In Africa, Song did not start off on the right foot, losing with his team eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by a landslide (9-1), in addition to scoring an own goal. Despite that, the globetrotter has managed with his team to win the Djiboutian national Premier League for the first time in the club’s history.

The next challenge will be the African Champions League, Now with Kameni as the new AS Arta Solar 7 footballer.