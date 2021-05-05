Kamaru Usman’s manager shoots at Colby Covington: “One of the worst human beings I ever saw in my life”

Kamaru Usman’s manager, Ali abdelaziz He is not very happy with the statement of Dana White that Colby Covington will be the next challenger to the welterweight belt. The agent made harsh criticism of the provocative style of the American and declared that he does not deserve to fight for the division belt.

The statements were made in an interview with MMA Junkie.

“Why does he think he deserves? Is it privileged? Is it Mr. America? No is not him. Colby is going to do whatever Kamaru wants. I don’t think I deserve to fight for the belt. He may be a good fighter but he is one of the worst human beings I have ever seen ”, Shooting Ali.

The manager complained about the tone of the provocations of Colby before his fights and affirmed that the American should not fight for the belt again for the fact of not respecting his rivals.

“I don’t think people like this should have that opportunity, mainly after just one win after so long without fighting to wait for a shot at the belt. Why not the others? Why Colby? Do we have to reward him for offending the wives and families of other fighters? Is that what MMA became? “, concluded the CEO from Dominance MMA.

In the event that the fight takes place, it will be the second fight between Kamaru usman Y Colby covington. Both faced each other in the main fight of UFC 245. In combat, the Nigerian knocked out “Chaos” in the fifth round.