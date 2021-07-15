Kamaru Usman’s manager accuses Colby Covington of racist, confirms rematch negotiations

The controversial Colby Covington continues to generate controversy, Ali abdelaziz, the manager of Kamaru usman, fired again at the controversial welterweight. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the manager called the next challenger to the racist belt and confirmed negotiations for a rematch for the welterweight belt.

At the moment, it is not known when the fight should happen.

Notice

“That is the fight. Look, the last time they fought, he broke Covington’s jaw. I hope he goes blind or something happens to him, because he is a very bad person. He’s on the same level as me— Conor. He’s a racist idiot. He offends people’s religion, did you see what he said about Dustin, he said his wife is an accessory. How can you say that? He is a person who used to train with him ”, Shooting Abdelaziz.

Sure of a victory for your client in front Colby, Ali echoes the advances of the president of UFC, Dana White. The president did not hide his desire to carry out a new fight. Fight that WhiteHe assured that it was one of the best that he has seen.

“Dana White is correct. That is the fight. He’s the promoter, at the end of the day, you want to see Colby without walking for a year or two. He is not a great fighter. He’s going to continue around, but I think Usman is going to knock him out. “, he concluded.

Welterweight champion since 2019, Usman live the best phase of his career in the MMA. So far, the Nigerian has made four belt defenses, winning all of them. In his last fight Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal in the star fight of UFC 261, retaining the belt and showing its evolution within the octagon.

Advertisement