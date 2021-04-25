Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2

UFC 261 Main Card: Usman vs. Masvidal 2

Kamaru Usman defeats Jorge Masvidal

Via KO (fists) – Round 2, 1:02

Rose Namajunas defeats Weili Zhang

Via KO (head kick, punches) – Round 1, 1:18

Valentina Shevchenko defeats Jessica Andrade

Via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 2:19

Uriah Hall defeats Chris Weidman

Via TKO (leg injury) – Round 1, 0:17

Anthony Smith defeats Jimmy Crute

Via TKO (doctor’s arrest) – Round 1, 5:00

UFC 261 Preliminaries: Usman vs. Masvidal 2

Randy Brown defeats Alex Oliveira

By way of submission (mataleón) – Round 1, 2:50

Dwight Grant defeats Stefan Sekulic

By way of split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

Brendan Allen defeats Karl Roberson

By way of submission (heel submission) – Round 1, 4:55

Pat Sabatini defeats Tristan Connelly

Via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

Danaa Batgerel defeats Kevin Natividad

Via TKO (fists) – Round 1, 0:50

Kazula Vargas defeats Rong Zhu

Via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

Jeff Molina defeats Aori Qileng

Via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) – Round 3, 5:00

Ariane Carnelossi defeats Liang Na

Via TKO (fists) – Round 2, 1:28

