Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2

UFC 261 Main Card: Usman vs. Masvidal 2
Kamaru Usman defeats Jorge Masvidal
Via KO (fists) – Round 2, 1:02
Rose Namajunas defeats Weili Zhang
Via KO (head kick, punches) – Round 1, 1:18
Valentina Shevchenko defeats Jessica Andrade
Via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 2:19
Uriah Hall defeats Chris Weidman
Via TKO (leg injury) – Round 1, 0:17
Anthony Smith defeats Jimmy Crute
Via TKO (doctor’s arrest) – Round 1, 5:00
UFC 261 Preliminaries: Usman vs. Masvidal 2
Randy Brown defeats Alex Oliveira
By way of submission (mataleón) – Round 1, 2:50
Dwight Grant defeats Stefan Sekulic
By way of split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00
Brendan Allen defeats Karl Roberson
By way of submission (heel submission) – Round 1, 4:55
Pat Sabatini defeats Tristan Connelly
Via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00
Danaa Batgerel defeats Kevin Natividad
Via TKO (fists) – Round 1, 0:50
Kazula Vargas defeats Rong Zhu
Via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00
Jeff Molina defeats Aori Qileng
Via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) – Round 3, 5:00
Ariane Carnelossi defeats Liang Na
Via TKO (fists) – Round 2, 1:28
Related Notes:
Rodrigo ‘Kazula’ Vargas achieves his first victory in the UFC
Video: Chris Weidman’s brutal fracture ends his fight against Uriah Hall
Video: Spectacular kick returns the belt to Rose Namajunas!
Video: Kamaru Usman brutally knocks out Jorge Masvidal!
Video: Daniel Cormier confronts Jake Paul during UFC 261
Fighters react to Kamaru Usman’s KO of Jorge Masvidal
Words from Jorge Masvidal after being knocked out by Kamaru Usman at UFC 261