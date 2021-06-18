Kamaru Usman “sympathizes” with Conor McGregor

The UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, sympathized with Conor McGregor and said “I can’t imagine what Conor is going through.”

Usman is the UFC welterweight champion and one of the best fighters on the planet, and since he has become more famous with his victories in the octagon, he has become a bigger star outside of it. Now that Usman knows what it is to be a big star, he sympathizes with what McGregor is going through as the most popular fighter in the sport.. As nice as it is to have all the fame and money that McGregor has, Usman wants to remind everyone that you also have to deal with all the haters and trolls who want you to fail miserably.

Notice

Speaking on the True Geordie podcast, Usman explained why it’s hard for McGregor to be the biggest MMA superstar of all time and why “The Nigerian Nightmare” is beginning to understand what “Notorious” must feel like now that he is a UFC champion himself.

I know it’s hard being Conor. I know it’s hard. I am a champion and I know how hard it is to be a champion now. I can’t imagine what Conor is going through. It has to be tough. You can’t do anything, ”Usman said.

“People can’t wait to boo you because now, people are waiting to rub it in their faces. Yes, of course, You have the money, you have all this, you have all that. But bro, you got knocked out in your last fight. And you’ve won once in your last four out of five fights. People can’t wait to throw that in your face. It’s a hard life to lead«.

Advertisement