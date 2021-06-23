Kamaru Usman surprises and challenges Nate Diaz to a welterweight match

The statements of the president of UFC, Dana White, that Colby Covington should be the next challenger to the welterweight belt does not seem to convince Kamaru Usman. Uninterested in a rematch with his former rival, the Nigerian surprised by challenging Nate Diaz, which recently lost with Leon Edwards, on UFC 263.

The provocation of the champion came after a criticism of the new challenger to the belt.

“Who is this guy going to face? A guy that he already knocked out “, wrote Diaz, on their social networks.

The publication of Nate caught the attention of Usman, who wasted no time and responded to the Californian. Ironically, the champion was clear in challenging him.

I see you 209. If you really want this 187 then call your boy hunter 😏 – KAMARU USMAN (@ USMAN84kg) June 22, 2021

Key word “CHAMPION” lol. All you guys just internet tough guys nowadays. Like I said if you really want this pressure then holla at your boy hunter😉 – KAMARU USMAN (@ USMAN84kg) June 23, 2021

“See you 209, if you really want that 187, then call your friend Hunter. Everyone is brave online ” answered Usman, citing one of those responsible for negotiating fights in UFC.

Despite losing with Leon edwards on UFC 263, Diaz he left the fight with a good impression. The American was dominated for almost five rounds, but in the final seconds, he came close to knocking out his rival, winning the support of the public present. Still, the veteran believes he has done enough for a match with the division leader.

Champion of UFC since 2019, Usman is still in great phase within the MMA. After removing the belt from Tyron woodley, the Nigerian made four starting defenses. In his last fight, he knocked out Jorge Masvidal on UFC 261.

