Kamaru Usman shows respect for Georges St-Pierre’s career and avoids comparisons with the Canadian

Close to one more defense of the belt, Kamaru Usman could extend his reign in the welterweight category. In case of exceeding Jorge Masvidal tomorrow at UFC 261, the Nigerian will extend his undefeated and with this, certain comparisons with Georges St-Pierre which in the last time have been frequent.

In an interview with UFC, the champion showed respect for the Canadian and avoided placing himself in the same position as the former division monarch.

“He was the man when I was wanting to get into the sport. So, I do not compare legacies, because I was not Georges St-Pierre. I was not in MMA when he was competing. I live my moment and observe what I have been doing “

“People keep comparing and us placing them side by side. It is not a real comparison. Georges was amazing against his rivals at the time and everyone has seen what I have done with my rivals today. I think we are incredible but in different phases ”, explained Kamaru.

Tomorrow Saturday, Usman will have the opportunity to make his fourth defense of the belt. Willing to be an active fighter, the Nigerian already saw action in UFC 251, when he knocked out Gilbert Burns in the third round.

Now, the current champion will seek, again, to prove his superiority against Jorge Masvidal. The two met last year, with the Nigerian winning by unanimous decision.

In the past week, Usman revealed that his motivation for the fight is mainly due to the fact that he won by decision. His will, is the fight to end before the decision of the judges.

At the moment, Kamaru usman he is undefeated in his 13 victories in his tenure in the Octagon. His only defeat was when he was finished by Jose Caceres on CFA 11 the 2013.