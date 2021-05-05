Kamaru Usman sends a stern warning to Jake Paul

It looks like the welterweight champion of the UFC, Kamaru Usman, has the firm intention of destroying to the boxer and Youtuber, Jake Paul, this if the famous video creator keeps threatening him into fighting.

It all started after Usman beat Jorge Masvidal, then Jake Paul, started sending messages on his account twitter threatening the champion, which did not go unnoticed.

Usman He responded with a strong threat to Paul, even making it clear that he has no chance against him.

“I understand you think this is a game, so you probably don’t realize that this is how people really get hurt,” he wrote. Usman on Twitter “I don’t play at fighting and I can change your life in the worst way,” he said.

Although they are only rumors, it is not ruled out that the clash between the fighter of the UFC and the Youtuber.

