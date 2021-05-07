Kamaru Usman reveals possibility of moving up to middleweights, but imposes condition

In the best phase of his career, Kamaru Usman wants more. Current welterweight champion of UFC, the Nigerian admitted the possibility of trying to win the middleweight belt. At the moment, it is not official, but it will depend on the result of the fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, who face off at UFC 263.

In an interview with ESPN, Usman revealed the condition for his plan to come to fruition.

“With the Marvin and Israel situation, I don’t want to talk about it. I support Adesanya 100% and I think he can win. He already beat him before and I think he will beat him again. So if there is a case where I would gain weight through the belt, it would be without Adesanya as champion. It would be something I would be interested in ”, explained Kamaru.

Declaration of Usman endorses the respect between himself and his friend, the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Both represent Africa. Currently, there are three champions from the continent, adding to Francis Ngannou, who was recently crowned heavyweight champion.

On UFC 263, Adesanya returns to middleweights after a frustrated attempt to be crowned light heavyweight champion. On UFC 259, rose division, challenging Jan Blachowicz, but lost by unanimous decision obtaining his first defeat in his passage through the MMA.

Now, Adesanya returns to the division where he has been champion since 2019 and he will try to prove that the defeat did not affect him. The fight with Vettori, it will be a rematch between both athletes, who faced each other in UFC on Fox 29 on 2018, with victory of the current champion by split decision.

Welterweight champion more than two years ago, Usman live the great moment of his career. Unbeaten in his passage through the Octagon, the Nigerian is on a 14-win streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Jorge Masvidal on UFC 261.