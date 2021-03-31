Kamaru Usman retains welterweight title at UFC258 in Las Vegas

The Nigerian Kamaru usman beat the Brazilian this Sunday Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns and retained the welterweight title at UFC258 in Las Vegas (United States).

Burns took the center of the octagon and raised a war from the beginning with several exchanges of power blows. Usman, for his part, he knew how to fit the stakes of his rival and did not lose face to the duel.

Blunt punches in the first round for two fighters who know each other, and very well. They were both cheeky and connected good hands, cautious but powerful. The Nigerian was in trouble at times, but showed great ability to fit.

Usman placed a very hard right to the chin of Burns, who sought the grip without fortune. Visibly touched, the Brazilian stopped the champion’s push as best he could at the end of the second round.

The Nigerian nightmare insisted and won. Kamaru usman overturned with everything in the third sleeve and killed a Burns that already took too much punishment. The referee stopped the fight after a strong left hand from the welterweight monarch that laid him on the mat.

Despite the Brazilian effervescence at the beginning, Usman he asserted his status as champion. The Nigerian retains the title of the division in an emotional duel between two training partners for almost seven years. The mental toughness of Usman made the difference.