Kamaru Usman not ruling out retiring after UFC 261

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is at the pinnacle of his career. However, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ does not plan to stay around much longer.

Usman revealed in a recent interview that he could retire from the sport after defending his title against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. The champion claims to have effectively cleaned up the division.

“Being realistic and honest with myself, I know I can’t do this forever, and I don’t want to do this forever. Like I said, we’re on the road right now, and I’m so ahead of these guys that I’m about to turn them around now. “

“I have spoken with some of my mentors and some of the greats who have done this. What they tell me is that, at some point, the work will start to get heavier and heavier when nothing motivates me that way anymore. So on this one, like I said, I’m motivated because I didn’t feel like I had that feeling. I still have that feeling in me. And so I want to go out and get this one. But after this one, we have to look really good and see what’s in it for me because it’s not these guys. So, if it’s about crossing over and doing something else or maybe walking away, you never know. “

Usman is undefeated in the UFC at 13-0. He’s beaten guys like Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, and Rafael dos Anjos. Kamaru has established himself as one of the greatest welterweight champions in UFC history. The 33-year-old also holds the record for the longest winning streak at 170 pounds, beating Georges St-Pierre.

UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 will take place this Saturday, April 24 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

For now, here is the press conference prior to UFC 261, subtitled in Spanish