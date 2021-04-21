Kamaru Usman looks to extend his legacy in rematch with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 12: (LR) Kamaru Usman of Nigeria and Jorge Masvidal talk after the conclusion of their UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island , Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

Considered by many to be one of the greatest welterweights in history, Kamaru Usman prepares to defend the division belt against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 this Saturday. According to the Nigerian, he wishes a much greater dominance in the rematch and to extend his legacy in the MMA.

“At the end of the day, the rematch is not about him. It’s about me. I was not satisfied in the way I dominated. I don’t feel like I totally broke it in the way that satisfies me. And that’s why I asked again. I think the domain that you want to see is when you see your rival murmur to the point of thinking: “I won’t be here with you anymore, please, look at me. I think that will be the key to victory ”, explained Usman in interview with MMA Fighting.

In his step in UFC, Kamaru usman broke the record of Georges St-Pierre And now he has the longest winning streak at welterweight. Active in the Octagon since 2015., the Nigerian is on a 13-win streak. For now, he could break other brands before finishing his career.

“I’m motivated because I really didn’t feel like I managed to build that legacy. I still have that fear in me. I want to go there and get the win, but after that we have to really take a look and see what’s new for me in the division. Be it crossing with other fighters, doing something else or maybe retiring, you never know ”, the Nigerian concluded.

In the past, the Nigerian has already talked about the possibility of moving up the division. But also, he already declared that he would not face his compatriot Israel Adesanya. In the Top 5 of its current division, Usman has not faced Stephen Thompson, but if he beat Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards Y Jorge Masvidal, his rival this Saturday.