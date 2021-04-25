Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal and retains welterweight belt at UFC261

The Nigerian Kamaru usman knocked out the American in the second round J

Orge Masvidal and retained the welterweight belt at the UFC261 event held this Sunday in Jacksonville (USA), the first disputed with the public – about 15,000 people – since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out a year ago.

Patience and analysis in the opening bars. Great mobility of the champion. The contest was flush with the canvas after a knee of Masvidal that ended with demolition of Usman.

Despite the great strength of the Nigerian, Masvidal He did not lose face to the fight and managed to place good blows as well. The champion also did not shy away from the exchange of hostilities with the challenger.

In the second round ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ lived up to its name. A flying feint from the left opened the door and the straight right from Usman turned off the lights on ‘Gamebred’. Put to sleep Masvidal for the first time in the American’s career. The welterweight monarch silenced the audience at the first UFC event with a presence in the stands after the pandemic.

The champion asserted his condition and reaffirmed more if possible a figure within the company. His strength is the fight, but he signed a perfect KO, he showed that he has dynamite in his fists against one of the most resistant fighters in the UFC and he vindicated himself, once again.

He is the first opponent to knock out Masvidal in the almost 50 fights that the American has played as a professional.

Defeat for the second time the fighter of Cuban-Peruvian descent, who replaced the Brazilian Gilbert Burns after contracting Covid-19 in July of last year, just six days in advance. A full prep camp of Masvidal finally it was not decisive and Usman demonstrated it.

“I am the best pound for pound in the world,” said the Nigerian in the Octagon after the fight. Usman He has 14 wins in a row and is just two short of the company record. The longest streak in the UFC is held by the Brazilian Anderson Silva with 16.

NAMAJUNAS SURPRISES THE WORLD AND SHEVCHENKO DOMINATES

The american Rose namajunas knocked out china Weili Zhang and snatched the UFC strawweight crown from him. Namajunas placed a powerful kick with his left leg to the chin of Zhang to end the fight and blast cheers at Jacksonville’s Memorial Arena.

Rose Namajunas celebrates the victory over China’s Zhang Weili, who has not lost a match since 2014

Namajunas she began with a great movement of her feet knowing the power of her rival. I hope, he looked for the hole and surprised. The American ends the streak of 21 wins in a row by Zhang, undefeated since 2014, and hung gold around his waist in the first round. Add your eleventh win and make history.

She becomes the first female fighter to regain the UFC title. He lost his crown to the Brazilian Jessica Andrade in 2019, another of the protagonists of the night in the female category.

The Kyrgyz Valentina shevchenko ended at Andrade in the second round and held the UFC flyweight belt. The champion surprised with her approach to the fight, but not with her performance.

Despite being notably superior to her rival in the exchange of blows, the flyweight monarch decided to seek victory through fighting and takedowns. Dominoes Andrade and ended up with her flush with the canvas. Shevchenko adds his fifth defense in line with the division title.