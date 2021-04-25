Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kamaru Usman (Red Gloves) before fighting Jorge Masvidal (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kamaru Usman knocks Jorge Masvidal out cold in rematch.

It was Deja Vu seeing Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal facing off in the Octagon again, but some big things were very different. First. there were fans in the crowd, 15,000 to be exact and they were all cheering for the local favorite – Masvidal. The second difference was the fight itself. In their first bout, they went all five rounds but at UFC 261 we only got one and a half.

“You’re welcome,” Usman said during his post-fight interview as a message to Jacksonville, FL who requested violence at UFC 261.

“I know with my fundamentals, I am the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet right now,” he said.

We got a lot of action in the first with both fighters trading shots. Masvidal tried to land his famous knee but Usman capitalized and dragged Masvidal to the ground where a ground war ensued. Masvidal was able to work his way back up to his feet where he ate back-to-back massive strikes which he answered back with a knee but the round ended with both fighters on their feet. Neither were eager to get back to their corners and had to be drawn apart.

Kamaru Usman needed just a few seconds to KO Masvidal in the second round

Round two got right back into the action and Usman landed a shot which dropped Masvidal out cold. When Masvidal came to, he had no idea what had happened.

“First time in my career,” Masvidal said. “That’s what happens when you get overconfident.”

When Usman and Masvidal first fought it was on just six days notice in the middle of a pandemic. Masvidal lost that bout via decision but felt had been given a full fight camp, the bout may have gone differently. Now we know the answer to that question.

UFC 261 took place on Saturday, April 24, 2021, live from the VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, FL. Follow along with FanSided for all your live news and highlights.