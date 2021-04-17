Kamaru Usman explains why he refused to record the Ultimate Fighter with Jorge Masvidal

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 12: (LR) Kamaru Usman of Nigeria and Jorge Masvidal talk after the conclusion of their UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island , Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman revealed the reasons he refused to record “The Ultimate Fighter” with Jorge Masvidal. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the Nigerian associated his participation with inactivity in his career. Kamaru He hopes to return to the Octagon on another date in 2021.

“I thought. I’m healthy and can’t stay young, why do that? The only thing in life that he failed to make up for is time. Why waste so much time recording a show that would leave me without a fight until the end of the year? “ explained Usman.

The current 77 kg monarch also spoke that he intends to be an active champion and stated that he plans to hold two more bouts in 2021.

“At this rate, God willing and I can be blessed, I can do two more fights this year. With that, it would be three fights or more in less than nine months. Let’s see how my body holds up “, concluded Kamaru.

The Nigerian’s second fight in 2021 already has a defined date. After knocking out Gilbert Burns on UFC 258, the welterweight champion will give revenge to Jorge Masvidal on UFC 261 scheduled for April 24. The bout will be the fourth starting defense of Usman.