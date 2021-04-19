Kamaru Usman explained why he was not the coach of The Ultimate Figther

Fans of the UFC they eagerly awaited the return of reality The Ultimate Fighter, they even requested that the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, next to Jorge Masvidal, They were the coaches of said program, but, things were not like that, even the monarch spoke of the reason why he rejected the offer.

Kamaru usman explained the reason why he rejected the offer to be the coach on the return of the Reality Show, The Ultimate Figther.

“I thought. I’m healthy and can’t stay young, why do that? The only thing in life that he failed to recover is time. Why waste so much time recording a show that would leave me without a fight until the end of the year“, Explained Usman.

Usman He has big plans this year, but before that he will have to endorse his scepter before Jorge Masvidal.

“At this rate, God willing and I can be blessed, I can do two more fights this year. With that, it would be three fights or more in less than nine months. We are going to see how my body can handle it ”, he explained.

