Kamaru Usman destroyed Jorge Masvidal in 2 rounds!

Kamaru Usman has once again been a nightmare, sorry for the pun, for Jorge Masvidal, as the welterweight champion has successfully defended his crown at UFC 261.

This was the second time that Usman and Masvidal shared the Octagon together, as the first fight took place in July 2020. Although it was not the fight scheduled for UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi, it was the one that took place after Gilbert Burns had to retire at the last minute.

Masvidal stepped forward, but was subdued by the Nigerian nightmare, which was imposed by unanimous decision. Since then, Usman has shared the cage with Burns, whom he knocked out in the third round at UFC 258 in February.

Despite fighting only a couple of months ago, Usman got back on the mat and went back to doing what he does best… winning fights. Heading into a rematch, the 33-year-old champion was putting not only his belt on the line, but also his undefeated status in the UFC.

Yes, he has a blemish on his professional MMA record, but when it comes to the UFC, he has a big zero in the loss column. Thanks to his victory at UFC 261, his record with Dana White’s company is now 13 wins and zero losses. His professional MMA record is now 19 wins and one loss.

As for Masvidal, he now has 15 losses on his professional MMA record, with eight of them in the UFC. His complete record is 35 wins and 15 losses in 50 professional bouts.

Translation done with the free version of the translator www.DeepL.com/Translator