Kamaru Usman brutally knocks out Jorge Masvidal!

The expected moment arrived, the stellar fight with the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

They did not touch gloves, Masvidal feints with the flying knee but throws a low kick. Usman feints with the takedown, but stays vertical. Jorge throws a low kick and then a front kick. Usman starts to use his jab and continues to fake the takedown. They exchange a few hits to the center of the octagon. Jorge lands a kick to the body and then looks for a knee to the head. Usman takes the opportunity to tie him up and spank him.

Usman begins to work from the top position and Masvidal responds with elbows from below. Jorge looks to work his way out of position and Usman threatens to take his back. Eventually they separate and return to exchange blows in the center of the cage. The first round ends on his feet and with a slight advantage for Usman.

Masvidal starts the second round with kicks to the legs again. Usman feints the takedown and they trade right hands. Kamaru charged back and closed the gap with the left-handed jab, only to clear the way for a brutal right hand that sent Jorge to the mat. Usman lunges at him to finish him off with hammer blows and knocks him out just as the referee manages to intervene. The champion retains the belt with a spectacular performance.

😱 Enjoy the work of the champion @ Usman84kg 😱 # UFC261 pic.twitter.com/SG8pGfTa6p – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) April 25, 2021

UFC 261 results so far:

Rose Namajunas defeats Weili Zhang via KO – Round 1, 1:18

Valentina Shevchenko defeats Jessica Andrade via TKO – Round 2, 3:19

Uriah Hall def Chris Weidman via TKO (injury) – Round 1, 0:17

Anthony Smith def. Jimmy Crute via TKO (medical stop) – Round 1, 5:00

UFC 261 Preliminary Card Results

Randy Brown defeats Alex Oliveira via submission (kills lion) – Round 1, 2:50

Dwight Grant defeats Stefan Sekulic via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Brendan Allen defeats Karl Roberson via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 4:55

Pat Sabatini defeats Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Danaa Batgerel defeats Kevin Natividad via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:50

Kazula Vargas defeats Rong Zhu via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

Jeffrey Molina defeats Qileng Aori via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Ariane Carnelossi defeats Na Liang via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:28

