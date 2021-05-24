Kamaru Usman believes that Conor McGregor is now a “regular fighter with a lot of money”

Kamaru usman He has demonstrated with actions that he claims to be an active champion among 170-pound contenders. But the Nigerian has also not refused the possibility of moving up to the Middleweights – as long as Israel Adesanya is not a champion – or to grant a starting chance to Conor mcgregor.

However, when speaking recently of the latter, Usman, who is coming off his fourth starting defense with a second round KO against Jorge Masvidal in the stellar of the UFC 261In short, he called him an “ex-fighter” with “a lot of money.”

“He’s a big mouth,” the welterweight champion said during an ESPN interview (via MMA Fighting). “He’s a guy who can compete, but he’s not the champion. He is not the double champion. He is no longer that subject. He’s just a guy in the UFC. It wouldn’t be Conor if he hadn’t done the things he did, he would just be a regular fighter. Now he is a regular fighter with a lot of money and recognition. The old Conor, the hungry Conor, that was the fighter that other fighters respected. Now nobody respects him. He is a regular fighter.

McGregor’s commitment to MMA began to be questioned since he made a million-dollar boxing match with Floyd mayweather in mid-2017.

Since then, the former 145- and 155-pound champion has only stepped into the octagon three times, stacking a 1 – 2 record, all results that were defined before the limit.

The Irishman, however, could receive his first starting opportunity in three years should he win the trilogy to Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264.

