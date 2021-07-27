Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington rematch in November plans

What I long for Colby Covington is finally dated. His rematch against Kamaru usman is in plans for him PPV November, which would be tentatively taking place in the city of New York.

The rematch was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the afternoon of this Monday.

Covington comes from beating the former champion Tyron woodley in the stellar of UFC Vegas 11. That win outweighed his knockout loss to Kamaru usman at UFC 245. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak. Colby he was interim division champion, but when he did not agree to defend the belt, it was taken away.

Usman, is considered the biggest welterweight of the last time. The reigning champion is on an 18 win streak and hasn’t lost since 2013. In his last defense, he knocked out Jorge Masvidal in UFC 261, making his fourth defense of the belt.

The date and place of the PPV November will be held in a place to be defined.

