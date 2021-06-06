Kamala Harris’s plane is forced to turn around due to a technical problem

June 6, 2021

Kamala Harris’s plane had to be returned on Sunday after a technical problem when the vice president of the United States took off for Guatemala on her first international trip.

“I’m fine, I’m fine,” Harris assured as he gave a two thumbs-up gesture upon landing, adding, however, that “we all prayed a bit, but we’re okay.”

The vice president is expected to change planes and return to Guatemala without delay.

“This is a technical problem. There are no big security issues ”for the former California senator, said her spokeswoman Symone Sanders.

A reporter aboard the plane, Air Force Two, described “unusual landing gear noise during takeoff.”

“But the landing … was completely normal,” he said.

