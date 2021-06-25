Kamala Harris will visit the US-Mexico border this Friday

The vice president of the United States and head of policy to address illegal immigration in the country, Kamala Harris, will visit the border with Mexico on Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants, many of them fleeing poverty and violence in Central America, have tried to cross into the United States in recent months.

Republicans say that this migration crisis is the result of the most humane policies being carried out by Democratic President Joe Biden, after the harsh stance taken by the government of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Harris’ senior adviser, Symone Sanders, said Wednesday that the vice president will visit the border city of El Paso, Texas, along with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Biden commissioned Harris earlier this year to address the root causes that drive thousands of residents from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to emigrate.

The vice president traveled to Guatemala and Mexico in early June to discuss the issue, but was criticized for comments in which she appeared to downplay the border crisis.

He also received questions for having stopped at the border to see the situation first hand during his international tour.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Harris seeks to address the root causes of illegal migration and “works in coordination to control the situation.”

“This trip to the border on Friday will be part of this effort,” Psaki said.

The White House did not elaborate on Harris’s agenda at the border.

Harris’s trip will be a few days before former President Trump visits the border on June 30, in an attempt to counter his heavy-handed policy with migration and the more humane approach of his successor.

“After months of ignoring the crisis on the southern border, it’s great that we get Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death they have created, a direct result of Biden ending my tough but fair border policies.” the former president said in a statement.