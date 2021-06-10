Kamala Harris warned Mexico and Guatemala that she is concerned about corruption in those countries



Kamala Harris visited Mexico.

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKi / .

The vice president, Kamala Harris, assured this Thursday in an exclusive interview with . that, during her meetings this week with the presidents of Mexico and Guatemala, she asked them to let the NGOs and the press in their countries “do their job” without obstacles. .

“This is an issue that deeply concerns me, because we want to make sure that there is independence: an independent judicial system, an independent press, and that non-profit organizations, NGOs, can do their work without interference. I made that very clear ”, Harris stated.

The vice president added that she was “very frank” with the Mexican presidents, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Guatemalan, Alejandro Giammattei, and told them that she is “concerned about corruption and impunity” in their countries.

“I was very direct with each of them regarding those concerns,” Harris assured in her telephone conversation with ., two days after returning from her trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

Harris thus responded to a question from . about the controversial reform in Guatemala of the law on non-governmental organizations, promoted by the official party and which will enable the unilateral cancellation by state decision of any NGO based in the country.

For its part, the Mexican government has complained to the United States for financing organizations such as Article 19 and Mexicanos contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad (MCCI), which López Obrador dismisses as “Coup plotters” and “opponents”; and the president of that country has also received some criticism for his treatment of the press.

In her conversation with ., Harris also defended that her government is not “ignoring” Honduras and El Salvador, two countries that she did not include in her tour this week, despite the fact that her mission is to tackle root causes. that generate migration throughout the Northern Triangle of Central America.

“We have not ignored any region of the three countries”, stressed Harris, who avoided committing specifically to visit Honduras or El Salvador, whose leaders generate more criticism in the United States for their alleged corruption than those of Mexico and Guatemala.