Kamala Harris: US will continue to enforce its laws and secure its border

Following the recent visit of United States Vice President Kamala Harris to Guatemala, the immigration policy is in USA has begun to suffer strong criticism, after exploding tensions within the forces progressive.

Dozens of political representatives, activists and organizations that work with immigrants and Human Rights have denounced the strong message given by Harris this Monday in an interview for NBC Guatemala in which they are asked to “Don’t come don’t come”(Referring to not illegally emigrating to the United States)

In an interview that Vice President Harris had with Lester Holt from NBC in Guatemala went viral after it claimed root causes are its “top priority” and joked that she had “not been to Europe either,” an attempt to underscore how ridiculous Holt’s line of questions apparently found.

“I don’t understand the point you’re trying to make,” Harris told Holt with a laugh.

Holt responded with the Republicans’ argument, but also cited a Democratic congressman who is also critical of Harris’s approach to the border.

The exchange led Republicans to falsely claim that Harris thought the immigration crisis at the border was something to laugh at. But it also prompted liberal-minded voices to claim that Holt was pushing a Republican agenda when he should have remained neutral.

“I am in Guatemala because my focus is dealing with the root causes of migration.” – Vice President Kamala Harris to Lester Holt Is right. But Republicans always tend to focus on quick criminal solutions rather than sustainable preventive solutions. pic.twitter.com/AtTRoYo6RI – Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 8, 2021

The interview will air this Tuesday in its entirety at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5: 30 p.m. CT on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, following controversy over other related comments he gave during a speech after his meeting with the president. Guatemalan Alejandro Giammattei. .

“I want to be clear to the people of this region that they are thinking of making that dangerous trip to the US-Mexico border: don’t come. Don’t come, ”Harris said in an effort to dissuade potential migrants from traveling north. “The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border. There are legal methods by which migration can and should occur. But we, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration. “

After the fragment of the interview went viral, Harris received multiple criticisms, the Democratic representative of New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she tweeted that she was “disappointed” that Harris issued such a warning to people “seeking asylum at any US border,” calling it “a 100% legal method of arrival.”

The organization Refugees International showed in a statement his “worry“Whereby Harris’s message” undermines the right to seek asylum under US law. “

For his part, Elías López, one of those responsible for global opinions in ‘The Washington Post’, identified “condescension”In Harris’s words, recalling the lack of options for many immigrants. “This It’s not a human policy, it’s more of the same“, wrote.

Source: Newsone, Elperiodico.com