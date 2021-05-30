Kamala Harris under criticism after Memorial Day message



Vice President Harris sparked criticism with a first message about Memorial Day.

Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE

The vice president Kamala harris He unleashed criticism on social media, particularly on Twitter, after posting a message about the long weekend, due to Memorial Day.

Users reproached the vice president for not mentioning the fallen soldiers, which are the reason for the Memorial day, one of the most important commemorations in the United States.

“Enjoy the long weekend,” Vice President Harris wrote on Saturday. His message was accompanied by a photograph of him where he is seen smiling.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW – Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

The message is not an error in itself, since Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May, regardless of the date.

After the criticism, Vice President Harris published another message this Sunday, already focused on US soldiers.

“Throughout our history, our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and sacrifice, ”he posted on Twitter.

Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice. – Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 30, 2021

Both publications have had nearly 100,000 reactions, including “likes”, retweets and comments, several of which call for greater benefits for the military and better serve veterans.

One of the main criticisms came from a Twitter account dedicated to veterans, “Code of Vets”, which responded to the vice president about the reason for the “long weekend”.

“It’s Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is our time as a nation to honor our Fallen. It is our time dedicated to reflecting on our warriors, those who paid the highest price for our Freedom, ”he wrote.