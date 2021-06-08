Kamala Harris, to the migrants: “Don’t come. Don’t come ”

In former US President Donald Trump, the phrase would sound normal. From the mouth of the new vice president, Kamala Harris, it is a blow that shows that, on immigration issues, things have not changed so much in the White House: “Don’t come. Don’t come, ”he said from Guatemala to the migrants eager to reach their country. As if there were other options left and as if they had no right to seek asylum and protection.

Last night Harris held a series of meetings in Guatemala in search of solutions to irregular migration, which has been on the rise in recent months, given the “impact” that this entails for his country. He detailed in a press conference that his Government will implement several measures with the aim of reducing irregular migration from this country, including the creation of a transnational entity that fights against corruption and investment by private US companies in the poorest areas of the country. country.

Harris arrived in Guatemala on Sunday night and met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday morning to address various issues, but mainly irregular migration. In the afternoon, the US official met with around 20 members of civil society at a private university, before leaving for Mexico, as scheduled on her agenda.

Among the members of civil society that Harris met with on Monday afternoon are the Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1992, the indigenous leader Rigoberta Menchú;

