Kamala Harris says she has been “many times” across the border on her first official visit to that area through El Paso, Texas



Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to the border with the head of CBP in the El Paso sector, Gloria Chávez.

Photo: YURI GRIPAS / POOL / .

WASHINGTON – The vice president, Kamala Harris, arrived this Friday in the city of El Paso (Texas), on the border with Mexico, to evaluate the “effects” of irregular migration coming mostly from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

On her first visit to the border area as vice president, Harris traveled to a Border Patrol immigration detention center, where he planned to meet some of the undocumented who were there before meeting with activists, lawyers and various NGOs.

“I am happy to be here. It was always my plan to come here, and I think we are going to have a good and productive day, ”Harris said in a statement to the press at the entrance of the center.

Asked why it seemed important to visit the border now, the vice president recalled that she had already been in the border area “many times”, on the border corresponding to California, the state she represented in the Senate for four years.

I affirm that his visit two weeks ago to Mexico and Guatemala It was focused on “addressing the causes” that generate irregular migration, while its trip to the border aims to “observe the effects of what we have seen happening in Central America.”

“The reality is that we have to deal with the causes and we have to deal with the effects,” he added.

The facility Harris visited, known as the Central Processing Center (CPC), has more than 9,000 square meters in which immigrants who have just crossed the border irregularly are detained, before transferring them to other centers.

Meeting with activists, lawyers and members of NGOs

When the visit concludes, Harris will meet with activists, lawyers and various NGOs that help immigrants, his office said Thursday.

Also, at the end of the trip, the vice president will appear before the press together with the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, as well as Senator Dick Durbin and legislator Veronica Escobar, two of the most active Democrats in Congress on migration issues.

Harris’s visit to the border comes after having received numerous criticisms from the Republican opposition for not having traveled to the border area, and a few days before former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) also traveled to the border accompanied by the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott.