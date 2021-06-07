Kamala Harris reveals who inspired her – El Sol de México

Kamala Harris remembers words from her mother that inspired her for the rest of her life: “Kamala, you will be the first to do many things. Make sure you are not the last ”. That has been the mantra that has guided her political career and that led her to become the first woman to hold the vice presidency of the United States.

The performance of the Democrat has been the result of a constant guidance of women who have accompanied her throughout her life. In turn, the vice president wants to create the same inspiration for a new generation of women who every day seek to break through in different sectors.

“I truly feel a considerable responsibility to ensure that others follow me. And to create the opportunities for that to happen. I have been a mentor to many people and I always tell them ‘I do not hear the no’ “.

This she reveals herself in the special Women Making History that premieres today at 7:00 p.m. on the Lifetime cable television channel.

The program shows an intimate interview with the Vice President of the United States, which gives rise to the recognition of other health and human rights professionals or activists who fight for gender equality.

In the conversation, Kamala Harris reveals that with her mother there are two women who have motivated her at different points in her life: Francis Wilson, her first grade teacher, and Miss Regina Shelton, responsible for a nursery where she was raised while her mother went to work or had to receive treatment for the breast cancer she suffered.

“They are the women who influenced my life. They were strong, loving, smart. They couldn’t stand an idiot and gave the best hugs in the world, ”she says with a smile to open the way to other stories that have inspired her.

The one-hour special features other women who have made their mark today. Among them the actress Andra Day, who exposes the strength and leadership of a woman like the jazz singer Billie Holiday, whom she played in the film The United States vs. Billie Holiday and for which she was the winner of a Golden Globe.

Like Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, who was one of those in charge of formulating the Moderna vaccine, which was administered to the vice president. The viral immunologist tells part of the research and development to create the vaccine with time against, to avoid the death of more people in the world.

▶ ️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

Women Making History gives voice to other figures such as Amanda Nguyen, a survivor of sexual assault who seeks to eradicate attacks against Asian Americans; Nurse Kelly O’Neill recounting the experience of leaving her family to become a front-line staff against the coronavirus; o Crystal Echo Hawk, founding activist of IllumiNative, an initiative against racism to Native Americans.

“It is important not to define yourself from the limited idea that people have of what is possible or who can make something happen, I think that is the lesson we learned by breaking these barriers,” says Kamala in the interview.