Kamala Harris Reports More Income Than Biden When Disclosing Tax Reports To IRS



Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

Photo: JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty Images

President Joe biden and the vice president Kamala harris made public their income and tax reports, in conjunction with their respective partners, the first lady Jill biden and the second knight Douglas Emhoff.

Information provided by the White House indicates that the Harris-Emhoff duo had revenues of $ 1,695,225 in 2020, while the presidential couple reported $ 607,336.

“The President and First Lady jointly filed their income taxes and reported federal adjusted gross income of $ 607,336,” the report states. “The Bidens paid $ 157,414 in federal income taxes”.

It is added that its effective federal income tax rate for 2020 was 25.9 percent. Biden has made his information public for 23 years.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris and her husband Emhoff released their 2020 federal income tax return, as well as state income tax returns for California and the District of Columbia.

“The Vice President and Second Gentleman reported a federal adjusted gross income of $ 1,695,225,” it was reported. “They paid $ 621,893 in federal income taxes”.

That equates to a 2020 effective federal income tax rate of 36.7 percent. For 17 continuous years Vice President Harris has released her statements to the IRS.

“(Reportedly) they also paid $ 125,004 in California income taxes and Mr. Emhoff paid $ 56,997 in District of Columbia income taxes,” it said.

It was added that the President and First Lady also released their Delaware income tax return and reported paying $ 28,794 in taxes for that item.

“The First Lady also released her Virginia income tax return and reported that she paid $ 443 in taxes,” he noted.

And in donations …

President Biden and his wife Jill reported donating $ 30,704, or about 5.1 percent of their total income, to 10 different charities.

“The largest reported donation to charity was $ 10,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a public charity dedicated to ensuring that all children are free from the threat of abuse, ”the report states.

Meanwhile, the Harris-Emhoff couple contributed $ 27,006 to charity in 2020.

The reports were made public this Monday, the last day to file taxes with the IRS, after a one-month extension, amid the pandemic of COVID-19.