Kamala Harris puts together a strategy to reduce immigration, how could she do it? (podcast)



Vice President Kamala Harris puts together a plan to address the causes of irregular immigration to the United States.

Photo: Mason Trinca / Getty Images

The vice president Kamala harris puts together a strategy for the United States to help reduce immigration and irregular immigration from Central America, amid the crisis at the border recently recognized as such by the president Joe biden.

Harris has a peculiar history, since she is the daughter of immigrants and part of her work as a prosecutor is related to immigration issues, something she also took up when she was a senator for California.

The journalist Maria Ramirez, author of the book Kamala Harris, the first explain to Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, from El Diario, how the personal and professional history of the Democrat can influence the creation of a migration and development plan for Central America, in order to address the reasons that force people to move from their countries of origin.

What is Kamala Harris’s experience in immigration matters? Do I need to go to the border? Because if? Why not? What are the main challenges you face in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador? Will it make changes soon?

