Kamala Harris left for Guatemala for historic tour



Kamala Harris will be in Mexico on Monday.

Photo: . / EPA / OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL / .

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, left this Sunday on his first international trip with destination to Guatemala and Mexico, where his agenda will focus on the migration crisis and the fight against corruption.

Harris left about two hours later than planned due to a technical problem with the official plane, which forced her to return to the airport just minutes after takeoff to change aircraft, said her spokesman, Symone Sanders.

Finally, the plane with the US vice president took off at 4:27 p.m. local time (20:27 GMT) from Andrews Air Base, on the outskirts of Washington, to Guatemala, the first stop on your trip.

The estimated flight time to Guatemala City is just over four hours long.

The delegation accompanying Harris includes Juan González, special advisor to the US president, Joe Biden, for Latin America, and Ricardo Zúñiga, special envoy for the Northern Triangle of Central America.

Harris is scheduled to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, with whom, he said this week, he wants to have “a frank conversation” about the fight against corruption, crime and violence during his stay in Guatemala.

The US vice president will leave the Central American country on Monday to go to the second destination of the trip, Mexico, where she will hold a meeting with the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Last Thursday, the two held a telephone conversation in which the US vice president confirmed the shipment from Mexico of one million Janssen vaccines against covid-19.

Harris’s visit is part of Biden’s strategy, who came to power in January, to curb irregular immigration to his country at its roots, especially from the so-called “Northern Triangle of Central America”, made up of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. .