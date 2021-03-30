Kamala Harris goes down in history as the first vice president of the United States – Lanza Digital

Kamala harris

Harris tried in the last Democratic primaries to be the party’s candidate for the White House, but it is not ruled out that her final opportunity may come in the future, even in 2024 if advanced age leads Biden to resign for a second term. Until that happens, he will have a prominent role in his aspiration to be the government with the most women in United States history.

Former Senator Kamala Harris has become the first woman to reach the Vice Presidency of the United States on Wednesday, after being sworn in before the Capitol in a ceremony marked by sanitary restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and security measures.

“Ready to serve”, Harris has transferred in his first message through his official Twitter account as vice president of the North American nation.

Harris has recited the protocol text before Magistrate Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic Supreme Court judge, nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2009. She has also been accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, who for his part becomes the ‘second gentleman ‘from the United States.

She has used two Bibles, one that belonged to her family’s friend and neighbor, Regina Shelton – who she has said has been like a second mother to her – and the other that belonged to the first African-American to the Supreme Court, Thurgood Marshall.

At the ceremony, he wore designs by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, black designers. She was dressed in purple as a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman to run for President of the United States. Minutes before taking office, he shared a message on the social network Twitter: “For the people, always.”

Harris has also been escorted to the inauguration by Eugene Goodman, the Capitol cop who became the face of resistance to supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who stormed the Capitol on January 6.

The now 56-year-old vice president rises a new step in a political career in which she has also been the first black woman attorney general of California and the second black senator of the United States. Daughter of immigrants – Jamaican father and Indian mother -, her figure is opposed to that of Joe Biden – male, white and older -, more in line with the traditional ‘establishment’ of Washington.

He succeeds Mike Pence, who has been present at the ceremony this Wednesday, unlike Trump. The event was also attended by Obama and former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as Supreme Court justices.

