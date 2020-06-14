« She understands the moment, » said Marc Lasry, a member of Biden’s national finance committee

Washington.- Amid protests of racism and police brutality across the country, US Senator Kamala Harris may have found a powerful boost, which eluded her in her failed presidential run, and could now make her the Democratic vice presidential candidate. .

The only black woman in the United States Senate, Harris has marched on the streets and sponsored new police reform legislation in Congress, and has also been a strong advocate for social change and a fierce critic of President Donald Trump.

The 55-year-old California senator has also become a key ally of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, ready to challenge the Republican president in the Nov. 3 election, at a point in the campaign that has taken the lead of the career.

Biden, 77, faces pressure within his party to choose a black woman as his running mate. Democratic donors, strategists and close to his campaign said in interviews that they think he is increasingly likely to choose Harris.

The day after Biden flew to Houston and was reunited with the family of George Floyd, the African-American man whose death last month in Minneapolis police custody sparked protests, Harris led an online fundraising event that reported to him $ 3.5 million to Biden. « She understands the moment, » said Marc Lasry, president of the Avenue Capital Group and a member of Biden’s national finance committee. « They want someone to move people and they seem to be that person. »

A Democratic strategist with ties to Biden’s circle was even more forceful, saying that recent events almost forced Biden to choose a black woman and that Harris is the more practical option.

« It will be Harris. It was always going to be Harris. It was going to be Harris even when Joe Biden didn’t think it was going to be Harris, ”said the strategist, speaking on condition of anonymity. « At some point, he was trying to convince himself that black people liked him so much that he could choose someone like Amy Klobuchar. »

Neither Biden’s nor Harris’ offices had any comment. Biden has said he hopes to announce his election to the vice presidency before August 1. Harris has said the candidate should select who helps him beat Trump.