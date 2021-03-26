Kamala Harris assumes the management of the migration crisis at the US border

US Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

Images of children huddled on the floor under aluminum blankets in makeshift rooms full of people have been around the world on Wednesday and have put the crisis at the US border back on the table. The photographs, taken in a Texas detention center released by Reuters, have forced the president, Joe Biden, to react, and have entrusted the vice president, Kamala Harris, with the management of migration.

Harris will assume the mission of curbing irregular migration within Central America and coordinating with El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala to combat the problems of violence and corruption that cause their citizens to flee to the north.

The massive influx of migrants, many of them unaccompanied minors who saturate reception systems, is one of the Biden Administration’s greatest challenges. “I can think of no one better qualified to do this,” stressed the president during a meeting in Washington.

From the White House they have repeated the message to migrants not to “come” to the US. Meanwhile, the crisis has increased in recent months along with criticism of the Biden government.

These have focused on the situation of minors who have crossed the border in recent weeks and who have had to stay longer than allowed by law in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) centers that are designed For adults, not for children or teenagers.

At the beginning of the week, more than 5,000 unaccompanied minors were in CBP custody, CNN reported. The appointment of Harris is the latest move by the Government to deal with a crisis that continues to …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.