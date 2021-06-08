Kamala Harris asks to offer hope to migrants at the start of her tour of Central America

15 minutes. The vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, launched an appeal for “hope” and offering “results” to migrants so that they are not forced to leave their countries at the beginning of their tour of Central America. The first stop on the trip was Guatemala, where he met with President Alejandro Giammattei.

Regional and US leaders must “give people a sense of hope that aid is on the way, understanding that hope does not exist by itself,” Harris said as soon as he began his meeting with Giammattei in Guatemala City.

“This must be accompanied by relationships and trust. It must be accompanied by tangible results in terms of what we do as leaders to convince people that there is a reason to be hopeful about their future and the future of their children,” he argued. , according to Bloomberg.

Harris emphasized rooting out corruption, which he sees as the main reason for migration as it affects all sectors from the economy to justice, and has committed to working with non-governmental organizations and businesses to direct aid.

You address the causes

During the meeting, Giammattei asked Harris to include Guatemalan citizens in the list of candidates for temporary protection status, which prevents the deportation of citizens from countries in armed conflict and victims of natural disasters.

“We need you to help us for a time to have our people with the certainty that they are not deported. We ask for the help of the United States Government, which grants TPS” or temporary protected status, for its acronym in English, he declared. Giammattei at a press conference with Harris.

Harris is expected to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday. Possible announcements of US financial aid could serve to soften harsh messages Harris is expected to send about prosecuting corruption and upholding democratic principles.

Harris’s trip is part of the stated intention of US President Joe Biden to address the causes of emigration from Central America. So far this year alone, there have been more than 200,000 attempts by migrants from the area to enter the United States.

Biden tasked the vice president with steps to stop the increase in migration. To do this, Harris intends to obtain information with his tour of Central America with a view to developing a specific policy and therefore no major announcements are expected until he returns to the United States.