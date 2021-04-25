Kamala Harris asks to give “hope” to Central Americans not to emigrate

15 minutes. The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, defended in an interview broadcast this Sunday her work to contain irregular immigration from Central America, by ensuring that she focuses on giving the inhabitants of those countries the “hope” of a better future if they stay .

Harris took on the task of coordinating with the countries of the Northern Triangle of Central America in March to contain migration to the United States. That is why this Sunday he explained the keys to his delicate mission, which earned him some criticism from the Republican opposition in the last month.

“I approach this issue from the perspective that most people do not want to leave their home,” Harris said in an interview with CNN.

When citizens of Honduras, El Salvador or Guatemala set out on the road to the United States, he added, it is “usually for one of two reasons: they are fleeing some danger or they cannot stay and meet the basic needs of life.”

“We have to understand that. We have to give people some kind of hope that, if they stay, help is on the way“continued Kamala Harris.

He assured that the United States not only has to “help the economic development” of those countries, but also face “extreme hunger and food insecurity.” And this is because “if they cannot even eat or have basic and essential things to live, of course they will flee.”

The vice president stressed that meteorological phenomena such as hurricanes Eta and Iota have “had an enormous impact on one of the main sectors” of the region, agriculture. For this reason, the US Department of Agriculture is going to “increase its resources” to farmers in the area.

In addition, the US Department of Commerce prepares a “virtual trade mission” to the countries of the Northern Triangle, he assured.

Meetings with the Northern Triangle

Harris herself will meet this Monday remotely with the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, and on Tuesday she will participate in a virtual round table with representatives of Guatemalan community organizations.

On May 7, he will hold a virtual meeting with the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; and in June he will travel in person to Mexico and Guatemala, according to the White House.

For now no contact between Harris and the presidents of Honduras and El Salvador has been made public, in a sample of the complexity of working with leaders that many in Washington singled out for corruption.

Harris recalled that the mission that she has assumed is the same one that President Joe Biden led when he was vice president between 2009 and 2017; and that the White House is focused on “rebuilding” many of the diplomatic and asylum structures dismantled during Donald Trump’s term (2017-2021).