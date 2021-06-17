Kamala Harris arrives in Guatemala to address migration issues

DRAFTING. The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, arrived this Sunday in the capital of Guatemala on a mission to face the causes that cause illegal migration from Central America to his country and to address the fight against corruption.

The plane of Harris He arrived at 18:18 (0018 GMT) at the Guatemalan Air Force (FAG) base, in the south of Guatemala City.

Wearing a dark suit and mask, the vice president was received by the Guatemalan Foreign Minister, Pedro Brolo, and the United States Ambassador to the country, William Popp.

Harris He arrived in the Guatemalan capital about two hours late, after the plane in which he was traveling had to turn around Because of problems technicians, minutes after take off.

The vice president resumed her journey in a new device.

“I’m fine, I’m fine,” he assured Harris after his brief return to the United States. “We all pray a little, but we are fine.”

Before starting the journey, what will also take her to Mexico, the vice president assured that her trip sought “to give people a sense of hope, that help is on the way, that if they stay, things will improve.”

But while the solutions arrive, migrants in transit through Guatemala assured that their goal continues to be to reach the United States in search of better life opportunities.

Harris will meet on Monday with the Guatemalan President, Alejandro Giammattei, currently questioned for his lack of commitment in the fight against corruption.

Meeting with the president

The meeting will take place in a tense atmosphere due to criticism of independent judges and prosecutors, an issue that worries Washington.

One of the cases is the harassment that he has denounced Juan Francisco Sandoval, head of the Special Prosecutor Against Impunity (FECI).

“Guatemala is suffering an accelerated regression in the field of human rights. A climate of persecution has been established against dissidents. Which is reminiscent of the military dictatorships that we believed we had eradicated at the end of the 20th century, ”said Guatemalan ombudsman Jordán Rodas.

Rhodes, who asked Harris pressuring Giammattei, he assured that the described “conditions” make it “impossible to expect real progress in the fight against corruption and to remove the roots that cause irregular migrations.”

About the topic, Harris has assured that it will search «very frank conversations and honest ”in Guatemala on the fight against corruption, crime and violence.

A small group of protesters, linked to right-wing groups and retired military, sympathizers of former President Donald Trump, rejected the arrival of Harris outside the FAG by accusing it of being a “Marxist” and wanting to manipulate the country with its “left policies.”

Note to our readers:

Subscribe for free to more information in our WhatsApp by clicking on the link: http://bit.ly/2LotFF0