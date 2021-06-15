Kamala Harris and her greeting in Spanish to the President of Mexico

This week, Kamala Harris traveled to Mexico for her first official visit as Vice President of the United States. And it was upon his arrival at the National Palace, where he would meet with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, where he was encouraged to greet in Spanish.

© GettyImagesKamala Harris met with the President of Mexico earlier this week

The Mexican president received her with a cordial greeting: “President Kamala, nice to meet you.” She responded to the gesture with a “Good morning, Mr. President”, although later she added a couple of words in Spanish. “Much pleasure, it’s very good to see you. I am very happy to be here ”, she said about how happy she was to meet him in Mexico City.

Kamala arrived with the president in a serious dark suit look with a light white blouse underneath. The vice president also wore a pearl necklace that matched her earrings. Her loose hair and black mask completed the outfit with which she appeared in Mexico during the visit contemplated only for 24 hours.

© GettyImagesKamala Harris opted for a serious look in dark tones

“The United States and Mexico share history and family,” Harris noted in the morning before leaving the hotel where he was staying. At all times, Kamala maintained the distance and hygiene protocols that for a year became part of daily life due to COVID-19. However, it was striking that the Mexican president appeared without a mask.

The work that caught the attention of Kamala Harris

During her visit to the National Palace, one of the most important in the country and current residence of the Mexican president, Kamala was struck by one of the most famous murals in the place: Epic of the Mexican people, a creation of Diego Rivera which he painted from 1929 to 1935.

© GettyImagesKamala Harris stopped to look at a famous mural by Diego Rivera

“I have really enjoyed our many conversations, but what I have enjoyed the most is having been able to see you and speak with you in person,” said the vice president shortly before leaving the National Palace to continue her express tour of Mexico and give rise to the following events on your agenda. This Wednesday, Kamala Harris was back in Washington DC

